Rep. Bill Huizenga addresses immigration ban

ZEELAND, MICH. - U.S. Representative for Michigan's 2nd congressional district Bill Huizenga issued the following statement in response to President Trump's ban on immigration and refugees:

I am glad to see the Trump Administration put the security of the American people first. Those trying to call this a Muslim ban are not only incorrect but blatantly misrepresenting the policy. These seven countries have been identified by both Congress and the Obama Administration as areas of great concern.

The President and his Administration must clarify this executive order so our men and women protecting our nation at ports of entry can do their job efficiently and effectively. American citizens, lawful permanent residents with green cards, and those who have assisted our nation in the fight against radical Islamic terror should be handled in a manner much differently then those trying to immigrate or travel to the United States for the first time.

With regards to West Michigan residents, my staff and I are continuing to monitor the situation for any residents potentially impacted.

Lastly, I am encouraged by the statement this evening from Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly regarding the re-entry of lawful permanent residents:

"In applying the provisions of the president's executive order, I hereby deem the entry of lawful permanent residents to be in the national interest.

"Accordingly, absent the receipt of significant derogatory information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, lawful permanent resident status will be a dispositive factor in our case-by-case determinations."

