ICE: 1 person arrested in Holland area on identity fraud charge

HOLLAND, MICH. - One person was arrested Tuesday on federal identity fraud charges amid a Homeland Security investigation in the Holland area, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official.

That person will have an initial hearing in federal court this week, ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls said.

However, an immigration advocate in the Holland area says "raids" were carried out Tuesday, Feb. 14. As many as four people were taken into custody, according to Roberto Jara, the executive director of Latin Americans United for Progress.

Walls countered the conflicting report, saying there were "no ICE raids today."

There have been many people coming into Jara's office, "worried" about what is going on in the community.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Department Mark Bennett confirmed the department was notified of immigration raids that were slated to take place in the county today but could not elaborate further.

Hundreds of undocumented immigrants were rounded up within the past week in about six states, whereas a U.S. congressman and advocacy groups called the actions targeted raids, according to the USA Today. Government immigration officials rather say the operation is a routine enforcement "surge."

