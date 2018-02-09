Semi-truck crashes into car in Ottawa County, spills diesel fuel

(Photo: Ottawa County Sheriff's Department)

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A semi-truck carrying 12,000 gallons of diesel was involved in a crash with a PT Cruiser on Friday afternoon, Feb. 9.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department, a report came in that a semi had overturned in the ditch and was spilling diesel.

Ottawa County HAZMAT was dispatched and contained the spill. Young's Environmental will also be helping with the clean up.

There were no injuries in the accident, but it remains under investigation.

Byron Road is closed between I-196 to 76th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

(Photo: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office)

