Semi trucks collide, 1 person killed in Holland crash

(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

HOLLAND, MICH. - A crash Thursday morning in the Holland area involving two semi-trucks left one person dead.

It happened Nov. 2 at the intersection of 120 Ave. and Riley St. around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of a semi headed west on Riley St. ran a red light and was hit by a semi heading north on 120 Ave.

The driver of the semi that ran the red light was killed. The Ottawa County Sheriff's office says he is a 56 year old from Bowling Green, Kentucky. The other driver, a 47 year old from Holland, had just minor injuries.

Update: 1 confirmed fatality in semi vs semi accident at the corner of Riley and 120th in Holland @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/IyLBCL24Ku — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) November 2, 2017

2 semis involved in a crash at the corner of Riley and 120th in Holland @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/3knesVzfsB — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) November 2, 2017

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV