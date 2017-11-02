WZZM
Semi trucks collide, 1 person killed in Holland crash

Staff , WZZM 4:03 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

HOLLAND, MICH. - A crash Thursday morning in the Holland area involving two semi-trucks left one person dead.

It happened Nov. 2 at the intersection of 120 Ave. and Riley St. around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of a semi headed west on Riley St. ran a red light and was hit by a semi heading north on 120 Ave.

The driver of the semi that ran the red light was killed. The Ottawa County Sheriff's office says he is a 56 year old from Bowling Green, Kentucky. The other driver, a 47 year old from Holland, had just minor injuries.

