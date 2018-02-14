Short-term rental proposal voted down by Holland Planning Commission

HOLLAND, MICH. - The Holland Planning Commission has voted not to recommend a short-term rental pilot program.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, the commission discussed a proposal that would allow a limited number of non-owner occupied short term rentals.

The rentals would be in certain residential neighborhoods as part of an "overlay" district.

Even though the commission voted 4 to 4 to deny recommending the proposal to the council -- the council will still hear it.

City officials say it will likely be voted on sometime in March.

