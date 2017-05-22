Teenager hit by car outside school in Holland Township

An ambulance file photo. (Photo: Custom)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 14 year old was hit by a car outside Harbor Lights Middle School this morning. That's according to Ottawa County dispatchers.

The collision happened around 7:22 a.m. Monday, May 22, at the school located at 1024 136th Avenue in Holland Township.

According to scanner traffic, the teenager was awake and alert after the crash, though their current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

