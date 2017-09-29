Thousands of dollars worth of books stolen from Hope College

(Photo: Holland DPS)

The Holland Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who stole thousands of dollars worth of books from Hope College.

The two suspects were captured on surveillance footage.

If you have any information, please email the investigating officer at n.khodl2@cityofholland.com.

(Photo: Holland DPS)

