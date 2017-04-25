Timing Early for Tulips

Tulips are blooming slightly ahead of schedule in Holland.

HOLLAND, MICH. - Tulip Time is still about two weeks away, but you wouldn't know it walking around Holland right now. The blooming tulips around town do not have festival planners too concerned. Susan Zalnis, Tulip Time Marketing and Entertainment Manager explains; "the [City of Holland] Parks Department plants different varieties that bloom early, mid and late."

So, even though we're seeing the bright blossoms a few weeks earlier than normal, each bloom can last up to roughly ten days with two more batches ready to open up right around the early batch is through. Check out the City of Holland's Tulip Tracker.

