New Tulip Time website enhances festival experience

(Photo: Tulip Time)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Tulip Time Festival announces the launch of a brand new website in partnership with two local digital agencies: Collective Idea and Next Creative Co. With over half a million users each year, Tulip Time’s website serves as a critical source of information and sales for Tulip Time events.

Over 60 percent of website visitors access via mobile device. Thanks to the new website additions, the site is fully optimized for mobile and promises to take the user experience to the next level.

Susan Zalnis, Festival Director of Marketing and Public Relations, seeks to maintain a festival brand that is fresh and ever evolving. When considering a website refresh, she wanted to work with partners who could provide the festival with world-class technology to serve Tulip Time visitors. Tulip Time prioritizes work with local companies: maintaining strong local relationships, promoting local businesses and contributing to Holland’s economic impact. That is why the festival approached Collective Idea and Next Creative Co.

Rich Evenhouse, President and Digital Director at Next Creative Co., reflects on the project. "Serving as creative partner for Tulip Time this year has been a great experience for us. It gave us the opportunity to sit down with Tulip Time and Collective Idea and really think about ways to improve the Tulip Time website. Collaborating with CI on this effort has been a game changer for the project. It just makes a lot of sense to have two local Holland creative/tech companies working together to support the festival team and really craft a better experience for festival goers."

Dan Morrison, President of Collective Idea, adds, “Collective Idea is pleased to bring our technical expertise to Tulip Time. We enjoy the festival every year, so we are excited to help make a better web experience for locals and visitors alike. We are able to leverage modern technologies to ensure the site is available, responsive, and secure even during their busiest times. With Tulip Time and Next, we have created a team that's greater than the sum of its parts.”

When asked about the new website user experience, Zalnis sees the site is working harder than ever to promote the festival. In addition to optimization, the new site refines navigation to reflect the observed search patterns of users. The Tulip Time schedule for the 9-day festival now includes 182 events, held at 26 different locations with start times ranging from 6:30a to 8p. The new site presents the schedule by day, and allows users to sort shows and events by category, as well as view them in a list or grid format. The Visit tab contains a wealth of information including access to an interactive map, with parking and transportation options along with event locations. In Zalnis’ words about the project outcomes, she says, “We are extremely fortunate to benefit from the exceptional talent within our community to bring this great resource to our visitors.”

Festival details are now available at www.tuliptime.com. Join the dance as we celebrate Dutch Culture, Community and Tulips at Tulip Time May 5 through 13, 2018.

2018 Tulip Time