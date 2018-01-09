Tulip Time 2018 parade dates announced

(Photo: Cunningham, Angela)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Join the Tulip Time celebration by marching in Michigan's largest parades in May 2018.

Tulip Time will be celebrating its 89th year and is looking for unique applicants to join in the fun with colorful entries in the parade lineups!

Kicking off the parade season, Tulip Time is excited to announce Metal Flow Corporation as the premier sponsor of the Volksparade, Wednesday May 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. The Metal Flow Volksparade is led by the Governor of Michigan and features Holland community members in the Community Street Scrubbing unit, followed up by the Tennant Company scrubbers.

Tulip Time is also pleased to announce Johnson Controls International and Yanfeng Global Automotive Interiors as the premier sponsors of the Kinderparade, Thursday May 10, 2018 at 2 p.m. The Johnson Controls and Yanfeng Kinderparade features local school children celebrating Dutch heritage and culture.

Parade during Tulip Time Festival (Photo: Tulip Time Festival)

The finale of the Tulip Time parade season is the GMB Architects + Engineers Muziekparade, Saturday May 12, 2018 at 2 p.m. Traveling Michigan's longest parade route at 2.4 miles, over 4,000 participants in 160 units are showcased.

Interested in participating? Applications are available at www.tuliptime.com/parades. All applications will be processed online and are due Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 to avoid late fees.

Full festival details will be available in the Spring Festival Guide published in March.

© 2018 Tulip Time