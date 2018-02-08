Tulip Time 2018 poster artist winner announced

“Together,” began as a graphic approach utilizing black and white tulips on reversed backgrounds. As the painting progressed and she began to overlap the leaves, the “together” theme emerged. (Photo: Cindy Awrey)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Tulip Time Festival together with the Holland Area Arts Council, is pleased to announce Cindy Awrey and her painting, “Together” as the winner of the 2018 Tulip Time Festival Poster Competition.

The announcement was made Thursday, Feb. 8, at the First Bloom event held at The Commons at Evergreen.

Hundreds of festival sponsors, community partners and art enthusiasts attended the event where the evening began with a reception honoring the Top 20 artists and their artwork.

Each year a work of art is selected for the official Tulip Time Festival poster. This year, 47 artists from the region submitted a total of 99 works for this juried competition.

This year’s submissions were reviewed by Rich Evenhouse of Next Creative Co. in Holland, who selected the Top 20 from which the winning piece was selected.

This year’s winning artist, Cindy Awrey, is a native of Michigan and graduate of Kendall School of Design. She began her career as a children’s illustrator for Ohio Art Toy Company, which lead her to H.H. Cutler Company in Grand Rapids as the Creative Art Director and Designer for Children’s Apparel. After a ten year career with H.H. Cutler Company, she began doing freelance work for children’s educational materials and toys. Following the birth of her twin boys, she retired from commercial art. Several years later her creativity began to manifest itself in fine arts as she began working with pastels, oils and acrylics. Cindy's love of painting is not limited to subject matter. She paints what she loves. Her fun-loving spirit shines through in her whimsical work.

Her winning piece, “Together,” began as a graphic approach utilizing black and white tulips on reversed backgrounds. As the painting progressed and she began to overlap the leaves, the “together” theme emerged.

“People from all walks of life come together to enjoy Tulip Time. The Holland area celebrates its diversity as well as its rich historic traditions.” Awrey explains. “This work can be interpreted many ways, but my intention was a positive message to come together and enjoy the celebration.”

“Together” and the other Top 20 original works will be on display at the Holland Area Arts Council from May 5 through May 13, 2018. The 19 remaining works will compete for the Viewers’ Choice Awards. The top three pieces with the most votes will win cash prizes.

The community and all visitors are invited to participate by casting their vote for their favorite artwork. The winners of the Viewers’ Choice Awards will be announced on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live.

“Together” will be featured on posters, giclee prints, and other festival merchandise beginning Feb. 9 at the Tulip Time office, and soon after on the Tulip Time website and at area galleries and shops.

Previous winners of the Art In Bloom poster competition include:

2011 Beth Charles – “Drama Queens”

2012 Brittany Strabbing – “Beautiful Dream”

2013 Maggie Schultz – “Clothed in Splendor”

2014 Karin Nelson – “Resilience”

2015 Carolyn Stich – “Joy of Spring”

2016 Alla Dickson – “Spectacle”

2017 Michele Gort – “Playful Time”

We thank our presenting partner Alpenrose Restaurant & Catering for their continued support of the Art In Bloom program. We also recognize our supporting partners At Your Service Valet, EGL Tech, Elisabeth Marie Photography & Design, Gill Staffing, Lighthouse Group, Next Creative Co. and The Commons at Evergreen for their commitment to community through their support of Tulip Time.

The Tulip Time Preview is now available offering highlights of the 2018 program. Previews can be viewed online or you can request a copy at www.tuliptime.com/join. Full festival details will be available in the Spring Festival Guide published in March.

Join the celebration of Dutch Culture, Community and Tulips at Tulip Time May 5 through 13, 2018.

