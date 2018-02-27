Tulip Time Spring Festival Guide now available

Tulip Time Spring Festival Guide (Photo: Tulip Time)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Tulip Time Festival is pleased to announce the 2018 Festival Guide is now available.

The Festival Guide includes complete details on every aspect of Tulip Time from best ways to get around town to the specific dates, times and locations of all your favorite events.

You will find a complete Dutch Dance schedule listing more than 50 performances during the week. Information on all national entertainment, the many local arts and culture performances, and the Nights at the Knick series is also included.

Seek out all of the new surprises this year! Enjoy an early morning photography class with photojournalist Mike Lozon, relax and refresh at Yoga in the Tulips, attend the first Tulip Princess Tea Party, enjoy an afternoon with mom at the Moederdag Market and climb aboard the Tall Ship Friends Good Will which will be docked at the Boatwerks East Dock. There’s so much fun to be had you won’t want to miss a minute!

Tulip Time Festival Guides will be distributed to Michigan Welcome Centers, Amtrak stations, AAA Travel locations, area hotels, the Holland Visitors Bureau and throughout downtown Holland. You may view the Festival Guide online or request a copy at www.tuliptime.com/join.

2018 Tulip Time