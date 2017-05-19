Two hurt after stabbing in Holland

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

HOLLAND, MICH - Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing Friday afternoon in Holland.

Ottawa County Dispatch tell us two people were stabbed at a residence around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of 16th and Central.

Police are now looking for the person responsible. The condition of the two victims is not known at this time.

(We have a crew headed to the scene and we will have updates as they become available.)

