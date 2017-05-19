WZZM
Close

Two hurt after stabbing in Holland

Staff , WZZM 5:10 PM. EDT May 19, 2017

HOLLAND, MICH - Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing Friday afternoon in Holland. 

Ottawa County Dispatch tell us two people were stabbed at a residence around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of 16th and Central.

Police  are now looking for the person responsible. The condition of the two victims is not known at this time.

(We have a crew headed to the scene and we will have updates as they become available.)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories