Volunteers join search for missing Zeeland dog

ZEELANND, MICH. - The owners of a Russian Wolfhound lost in Zeeland think their pet is cold, hungry and scared and can't find her way home.

Mushka has been missing since Tuesday, when strong winds opened the gate on the fence at her home.

Now the community has now come together to help find her.

A Facebook post brought dozens of volunteers out to help search.

The dog has been seen and even photographed but not close enough to capture.

Owner Sam Letcher says the family is anxious to find their pet.

“We bought this dog because our son has autism and we were hoping it would provide therapy for him.” he explains. “And she has so he is pretty devastated about it. We are hoping we can get her back.”

The owner thinks is possible all the searchers calling her name may have confused and frightened the dog and driven her deeper into hiding.

“I think she is lost and scared and staying in this area because she knows it is close to home,” says Letcher. “She just doesn’t know where home is.”

