Waterfront Film Festival announces 2017 event details

HOLLAND, MICH. - Waterfront Film Festival has announced the opening of its new venue.

A June 22 grand opening will feature a multiple Audience Award winning favorite film as well as a meet and greet reception.

The event is hoping to bring awareness to a rare genetic disorder that affects a local woman who was recently diagnosed with Stage IV cancer.

The film shown will be "THE ATAXIAN," a documentary about two men affected by the degenerative neuromuscular disorder Friedreich's ataxia who race across the country on bikes to raise money and awareness for the cause.

Holland resident Holly LeBlanc who was diagnosed with the disorder over 20 years ago contacted Waterfront Film Festival about showing the film.

The festival will donate proceeds from the ticket sales to raising awareness and finding a cure for Friedreich's ataxia.

Seating is limited so advance tickets are recommended.

Tickets are priced at $25 to attend the film and Fundraiser Reception at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22 and 7 p.m. Friday, June 23 at Waterfront Film Festival's new facility located at 479 Columbia Avenue in Holland.

An encore matinee screening on Saturday June 24 11 a.m. will be offered for $10.

Tickets and more information can be found at www.WaterfrontFilm.org.

Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

