West Michigan Row Raiser giving all proceeds to Special Olympics

HOLLAND, MICH - Pull, pull, pull your row machine for 26.2 miles at the second ever West Michigan Row Raiser.

Crossfit Lake Effect will host the Row Raiser on Saturday, September, 30. Teams of ten raise money and row a marathon and all the proceeds go toward a local Special Olympics chapter.

Jason Pierce is one of the organizers of the event. Pierce and his family live in a home with five Special Olympic athletes.

"It's all about giving everyone a chance to play sports," said Pierce. "We want to give people the opportunity to not only play sports, but also, to have dignity in sports - we want them to have uniforms and decent equipment."

The ten-person teams can be made up of anyone who wants to participate. Click here to register a team.

The Row Raiser is not just for the athletes - anyone can attend. The event will have food, raffles and other events throughout the day. For details on the event check out their Facebook event page here.

