WZZM 13's Morning News says 'Welkom' to Tulip Time 2017

Lauren Stanton and Dutch dancers (Photo: Lauren Stanton)

HOLLAND, MICH. - It's the premiere annual event in Holland, the unofficial kickoff to the festival season, and an event we look forward to all winter long.

Spring is here, the tulips are back and so is Tulip Time.

On Monday, May 8, the WZZM 13 Morning News took our show on the road. Lauren Stanton joined a number of people along the lakeshore to learn about this year's festival.

Tulip Time runs through May 14. You can enjoy a number events including a carnival, art, crafts, a quilt show, street performers, parades, trolley tours, comedy, fireworks and of course those wonderful tulips we've all come to admire.

Among the most popular attractions of Tulip Time are the Dutch Dancers who take to the streets and klomp for the thousands of people who visit Holland during the festival. These take place every day at various times, and you can even watch the kids who take part in "Kinder Dutch Dancing."

Those Dutch Dancers could not do what they do without the help of those wooden shoes -- and they come hand crafted by professionals.

The appropriately named Rick Klompmaker is one of those folks. He says someone in his family has been making wooden shoes since the 1600s.

Rick will be doing demonstrations at Evergreen Commons this year, as construction continues on the Holland Civic Center.

Don't forget about the music! Tulip Time features a number of performances you won't want to miss, including one by the Panning Family Band, "Fiddlefire."

The band members all learned their crafts at an early age and they've been performing together for years. They have shows Tuesday and Wednesday nights at the Beechwood Church.

Stay with WZZM 13 throughout Tulip Time for more coverage on the event and be sure to check us out during the Muziek Parade on Saturday, May 13.

