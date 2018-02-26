Zeeland Police Department looking for graffiti culprits

(Photo: Zeeland Police Department/Facebook)

ZEELAND, MICH. - The Zeeland Police Department is looking for whoever spray painted Huizenga Park's playground.

In a Facebook post, police say "Unfortunately, some very naughty people decided to graffiti the new Huizenga Park playground."

One part of the graffiti reads: "Timber Town 4 ever."

Timber Town is referencing a wooden play structure that was removed at the end of 2017, and a new play structure replaced it. Huizenga Park's renovated playground was expected to open in just a few weeks.

Police say the incident likely happened on Friday night, Feb. 23.

If you know anything about the graffiti, you can contact Zeeland Police at 616-772-9125 or 1800-249-0911 or you can send them a Facebook message.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV