Zeeland Police looking for man who used counterfeit bill

ZEELAND, MICH. - The Zeeland Police Department is looking for a man who used a counterfeit $20 bill at a gas station on Monday, Sept. 4.
According to the department's Facebook post, the man was in a gas station around 9 p.m.
The department says the man may or may not be involved in a counterfeit case they are already investigating and would like to talk with him.
If you recognize the man, you are asked to call the Zeeland Police Dept. at 616-772-9125 or send them a Facebook message.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs