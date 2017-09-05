Zeeland Police looking for man who used counterfeit bill

Man uses counterfeit $20 bill in Zeeland, Mich. (Photo: Courtesy of Zeeland Police Department / Facebook)

ZEELAND, MICH. - The Zeeland Police Department is looking for a man who used a counterfeit $20 bill at a gas station on Monday, Sept. 4.

According to the department's Facebook post, the man was in a gas station around 9 p.m.

The department says the man may or may not be involved in a counterfeit case they are already investigating and would like to talk with him.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to call the Zeeland Police Dept. at 616-772-9125 or send them a Facebook message.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

