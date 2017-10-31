Hope College students march for DACA

Group of Hope College students marching in support of DACA on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Photo: Mike Powers, WZZM 13)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Students of Hope College who support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, marched from campus to Holland's City Hall.

Back in September, the Trump administration announced it was ending DACA, which allowed some people who entered the country as minors avoid deportation.

The students marching today wanted to raise awareness to immigration issues and empower other students to take action.

"I hope this is a kick-start for everyone," march organizer Alejandra Gomez-Limon said. "They see this as a platform to get a greater movement started. That they see the pressure of the six-month deadline -- and that they're willing to take more action besides just being here today

DACA won't officially end until early next year as the government still needs to decided what to do with people eligible to stay in the country under that policy.

