Horse Training for Kent County Animal Control

KENT COUNTRY, MICH. - Animal Control Officers in Kent County are now better prepared to respond to certain calls after going through training with horses.
From a routine call, to a horse breaking through a fence, to an emergency call of a horse trailer accident on the highway, dealing with horses is a lot different than responding to the typical dog or cat call.
Also taking part in the training, was a committee that's working to form an Equine Response Team in the county. That team will be made up of volunteers who are equine professionals who will act as a liaison between animal control staff.
It's expected to be established mid-summer of 2017.
