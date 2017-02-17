Horse Training for Kent County Animal Control

Snow horses (Photo: Liz Evergreen)

KENT COUNTRY, MICH. - Animal Control Officers in Kent County are now better prepared to respond to certain calls after going through training with horses.



From a routine call, to a horse breaking through a fence, to an emergency call of a horse trailer accident on the highway, dealing with horses is a lot different than responding to the typical dog or cat call.

Also taking part in the training, was a committee that's working to form an Equine Response Team in the county. That team will be made up of volunteers who are equine professionals who will act as a liaison between animal control staff.

It's expected to be established mid-summer of 2017.

