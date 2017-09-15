Hudsonville students showing support for Houston

Some students wearing Hudsonville (loves) Houston shirts. (Photo: WZZM 13)

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - Hudsonville high school students are doing their part to help raise funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

This week, students sold neon yellow shirts saying "Hudsonville (loves) Houston" and 100-percent of those proceeds are going to the Houston Independent School District Foundation. The idea started with group of senior student leaders called "SuperFans."

►Related: Donate to hurricane victims

"All of us were just looking at the news and we're like, 'Oh my gosh! We just want to do something -- we want to help. This is terrible and of this had happened to us, we'd be devastated," said SuperFan Colson Ceglarek.

The students sold out of t-shirts Friday morning, raising $3,000 for the Houston ISD. Students plan on wearing their support to the Hudsonville versus Grandville football game in Grandville, Friday evening.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV