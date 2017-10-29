Human bones spotted by hunter in Allegan County

An Allegan County Sheriff's Office patrol SUV. (Photo: Allegan County Sheriff's Office)

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MICH. - A hunter found human remains this weekend in Allegan County.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, a call went out Sunday, Oct. 29 around noon somewhere in Ostego Township.

Deputies say, "After a thorough search of the area, it was determined that the bones found were human and had been there for some time."

They added that foul play is not suspected but the case is still under investigation until the remains are identified.

