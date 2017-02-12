Hundreds come out for windy game of Human Hungry Hungry Hippos

Participants in the Human Hungry Hungry Hippos game downtown Grand Rapids on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo: Meredith TerHaar, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With above average temperatures and virtually no snow, Mother Nature wasn't very kind to Grand Rapids' first annual Snow Days event.

The Valent-ICE sculptures revealed on Thursday and Friday, melted and in some cases, beyond recognition -- but they were beautiful while they lasted.

Ice scuplture located near Rosa Parks Circle during Valent-ICE on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo: Meredith TerHaar, WZZM)

Sunday's windy conditions didn't stop hundreds from participating in an event that began last year: the Human Hungry Hungry Hippos game!

Rosa Parks Circle was transformed into a human version of the classic game using tubes, colorful balls (which served as the "food") and laundry baskets (the hippos mouths!).

Registration for the event filled up quickly but spectators were welcome to watch as the hilarity unfolded. The high winds gave some teams an advantage while others had to scramble.

Winners of the game would take home a hippo head trophy.

Human Hungry Hungry Hippos trophy. Game was played at Rosa Parks Circle during the city of Grand Rapids' annual Snow Days winter festival on Sunday Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo: Meredith TerHaar, WZZM)

The event was a team effort by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Craig's Cruisers in partnership with the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club (GRSSC), LaughFest, City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department and The City of Grand Rapids.

