Hundreds protest DACA decision in Grand Rapids

DACA protest

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hundreds gathered in downtown Grand Rapids Tuesday to protest the DACA decision.

"I'm angry," says Noemi Gonzalez a member of the DACA program.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday morning that the DACA program would be rescinded. DACA protects the children of undocumented immigrants from being deported.

"I've been here most of my life since I was one and knowing something that I've worked so hard for just suddenly vanishes because someone is not ready to handle the new generation of dreamers who do not think like him," says Gonzalez.

The White House will now give Congress 6 months to draft new legislation. There are more than 800,000 "dreamers" as they are called nationwide and more than 6,000 in Michigan.

"We're future doctors and future lawyers, we're not criminals, we're not here to steal jobs....we're just here with a dream," says Gonzalez.

Protesters say they will not rest until the DACA program is restored.

