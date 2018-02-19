Husband speaks out after his wife and grandson were murdered

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If he couldn’t have her, then no one was going to have her.

That's why Darrell Brown thinks Norman Muhammad Jr. killed his wife Germaine, and a 2-year-old grandson she was babysitting.

“I’m pretty sure this is the guy who did it,” says Brown.

Germaine Brown was killed on Jan. 17. She and her grandson were shot in their Grand Rapids home.

Following the murders, Muhammad was wanted by the police for questioning.

GRPD arrested Muhammad on a parole violation, but before they could question him about the murders he lost consciousness. Seven days later, he died. With Germaine and Mohammed both dead, Brown thinks he may never know for sure what happened.

►Related: Man in custody for questioning about a double murder dies one week after arrest

“That’s something him and Germaine are going to take to the grave with them,” says Brown. “We will never know. I figure he thought if he couldn't have her then nobody could have her. But the thing about it is, we do have her. She is always going to be here. She is always in our heart.”

Police have never said Norman Muhammad was a suspect in the double murder, only a person they wanted to question.

An autopsy shows he died from natural causes brought on by physical exertion.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV