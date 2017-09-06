Inside the home of Jeffrey Willis

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Detectives have been inside many times, but the Muskegon Township home where Jeffrey Willis lived has always been closed to the public.

Until Wednesday.

A tree limb fell onto a power line and the surge started smoldering attic fires in four houses on S. Sheridan Drive, including the Willis home. Willis is accused of kidnapping and killing Jessica Herringa in 2013, murdering jogger Rebecca Bletch in 2014 and kidnapping a 16-year-old last year who managed to escape. The Muskegon Township home is where police say Willis lived between crimes.

“I always thought somebody would start his house on fire, I really did,” says next door neighbor Tim Campbell. “But I guess nature did it.”

There are signs inside the house that family members may still live there at least some of the time. But without repairs, damage from the fire may make it uninhabitable.

“Good. Then he doesn’t have a place to come back to,” says Campbell. “Not that he is ever going to get to come back home.”

Next month Willis is scheduled to go on trial for the June 2014 murder of Rebecca Bletch. She was shot and killed while jogging near her home in Dalton Township. If he is convicted Willis faces life without the possibility of parole and he would never be going back to his home in Muskegon Township.

