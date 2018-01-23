It's going to cost more to visit John Ball Zoo this year

Opening day 2016 at John Ball Zoo. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you plan on visiting the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids this year, don't be surprised at the increase in admission price.

The zoo sent letters to members warning them of the hike in rates. General tickets for adults are going up $2.50, and $2 for children and seniors. The price increase will take effect in March 1.

Zoo leaders say prices haven't been increased since 2015 -- the additional money is needed to keep up with the cost and caring for animals and general zoo upkeep.

Kent County voters approved a millage in 2016 to help fund the zoo, as well as the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Despite the millage, the zoo says the increase is still necessary.

The John Ball Zoo is 126 years old -- it has some facilities that are more than 70 years old.

