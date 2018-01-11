January thaw hurts local couple's giant snowman

(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The warm temperatures to start the week are taking a toll our snow cover and they're not helping one Ottawa County couple's front yard creation.

Linda and Daniel Kinde say it took them three days, and three separate ladders, to create this 18-foot snowman outside their Georgetown Township home. The couple says it's something they do every year.

The Kindes' snowman has a garbage can for a hat, oreo lunch boxes for eyes and bowls as buttons.

