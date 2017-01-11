John Ball Zoo to get a new bald eagle

Opening day 2016 at John Ball Zoo. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A bald eagle who was hit by a car in the U.P. and admitted to Wings of Wonder for rehabilitation will soon call John Ball Zoo home.

The adult male eagle named Bruce, was hit by a car and sustained severe spinal trauma. Although x-rays showed no fractures, he was unable to stand for more than a month.

Bruce spent time at Wings of Wonder, a non-profit raptor sanctuary in Empire, Mich., where he was rehabilitated and underwent physical therapy to the point were he able to regain his strength.

According to Wings of Wonder, Bruce's injuries will prevent him from surviving in the wild. With assistance from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wings of Wonder was able to find Bruce a permanent home at John Ball Zoo.

A Facebook post from Wings of Wonder says that Bruce will be quarantined for the next month before being introduced do the female bald eagle at the zoo, Betty.

Bruce is taking the place of Gerry, John Ball Zoo's 35-year-old eagle -- after his passing several months ago due to age-related kidney problems. John Ball Zoo has stated on their Facebook page that they are hopeful to get the pair in their exhibit by the time they open March 13.

