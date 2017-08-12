John Ball Zoo's red panda makes his debut

Wyatt the red panda at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, MI (Photo: Courtesy of John Ball Zoo / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The John Ball Zoo's newest addition, a red panda named Wyatt, has made his official debut this weekend.

Wyatt is the first red panda to ever come to the John Ball Zoo. The 5-year-old panda was a little camera shy, but that can be expected considering it's Wyatt's first official weekend on display in his new home.

There are less than 10,000 red pandas left in the wild -- making them endangered. Red pandas like Wyatt are part of the Species Survival Plan, a breeding program in accredited zoos.

The John Ball Zoo is still in its summer hours and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week.

For more information about Wyatt and other animals at the John Ball Zoo, visit their website.

