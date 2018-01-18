Kaepernick close to completion of $1 million pledge that began with anthem protest

First came kneeling. Then a $1 million promise.
In 2016, after facing backlash for kneeling during the national anthem — something he said he did to protest social injustice in the U.S. — Colin Kaepernick said he planned to donate $1 million to groups that help people affected by the issues he is trying to spotlight — such as racial inequality and police brutality.
After donating to 31 different charities and organizations, Kaepernick is on the cusp of completing his goal.
On Tuesday, Jan. 16, a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback announced a date on his Instagram account for his final $100,000 donation to complete the $1 million total.
I'm proud to say that as part of my Million Dollar Pledge, I've donated $900,000 to 31 organizations fighting toward social justice. Its been a privilege to be able to do my part in helping organizations like Mother’s Against Police Brutality to provide comfort and support for families when law enforcement kills a community member, Helping Oppressed Mothers Endure to provide furniture to single mothers and Meals on Wheels who feed those less fortunate - just to highlight a few. Hearing about how each organization utilized the donations reaffirms that people doing good work need more support. As we welcome 2018, we also see that our work is not done. Tomorrow, I'll be announcing the final $100,000 to complete my Million Dollar Pledge. I'm excited to share this last round of donations with all of you. You can see all 31 donations I’ve made so far and what they used the money for on http://www.kaepernick7.com #MillionDollarPledge #10for10
The following day, Kaepernick announced on Twitter he's donating the last $100,000 over the next 10 days, with the first $10,000 going to De-Bug, an advocacy group in San Jose working toward jail reform.
My brother Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 has generously decided to match my donation of $10,000, with $10,000 of his own, making the total donation to De-Bug $20,000!!! My brother Kevin, you are truly a champion on, and off the court. #MillionDollarPledge #10for10 https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa pic.twitter.com/He41wgChCF— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 17, 2018
Golden State Warrior forward Kevin Durant matched Kaepernick's $10,000 donation.
You can see a list of organizations that have benefited from Kaepernick's $1 million pledge at his website.
