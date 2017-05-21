1 person dead, another hurt in Kalamazoo shooting

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police vehicle (Photo: KDPS)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Police ask for the public's help to make some headway into a deadly shooting investigation as no suspects are in custody.

Officers were called around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, May 21, to the area of Burdick and Paterson streets for a report of shots fired. Soon after they arrived, police came across a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

He later died at an area hospital.

About a half hour later, another gunshot would victim reported to the hospital.

Police consider these incidents an active situation with no available suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV