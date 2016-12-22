10-year prison sentence for woman responsible for college student's death

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A drunken driver has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for killing a Western Michigan University student who was hit while running last spring.
Morgan Rowley cried Wednesday as she heard her punishment in Kalamazoo County court. The 22-year-old, who had a previous alcohol conviction, admits she has a drinking problem.
Rowley didn't stop after 21-year-old Nicholas Heil of Fruitport was hit last May, near Kalamazoo. Her blood-alcohol content was more than double the legal limit.
In court, Dan Heil displayed his son's dirt bike boots as a reminder of him. He told the judge that he wakes up thinking his son's death was just a nightmare "but it's not."
