2 witnesses sought in Galesburg assault as victim dies from injuries

GALESBURG, MICH. - A 22-year-old man died hours after an assault, and police are trying to figure out who might have been involved.

Galesburg police responded just after midnight Saturday, Feb. 11, to the Countryview Apartments near Gale Avenue and Burgess Drive on a 911 call regarding some sort of fight, detective Russ Richards said.

A sheriff's deputy and interim police Chief Jeff Heppler responded and upon arrival, they saw the 22-year-old victim unconscious on a porch. Police made attempts to revive him, and they were helped by a responding paramedic -- but Richards said the man was left in "extremely critical" condition.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at a Kalamazoo-area hospital Saturday night.

No one is in custody, but police believe a man and woman were witnesses to the fight. Their whereabouts are not known, Richards said.

Anyone with information about the assault or possible suspects is asked to call Galesburg police 269-665-4200.

