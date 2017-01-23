2 woman killed when van rolls over into creek

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

VICKSBURG,MICH. - Police say two women died when the van they were in rolled over into a creek.

Norma Woodcox, 87, and 88-year-old Doris Grinder both died in the crash Friday, Jan. 20. near Vicksburg.

Officers say the van rolled through an intersection, before flipping over into the creek. Grinder and Woodcox were the only passengers in the van.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

