KALAMAZOO, MICH. - 20 police officers responded to Kalamazoo's Loy Norrix High School after several fights broke out that led to the arrest of one student.

The officers from Portage and Kalamazoo were called to the school at 11:38 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19th.

The officer assigned to the school reported several fights started in the cafeteria and spread throughout the building. Police investigators say officers used pepper spray on the students after they didn't obey officers' commands to stop fighting. LIFE EMS treated people that were exposed to the pepper spray.

One student reported seeing a gun, police say that claim is questionable.

Officers are working with school staff to identify other students involved in the fight and determine if they will face charges.

Anyone who may have information on the fight is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

