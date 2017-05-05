25-year-old dies after falling at work; 8th worker death in Michigan this year

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration reports the state's eighth workplace death of the year happened in Kalamazoo.

MIOSHA says on April 23, 2017, the 25-year-old laborer fell about 12 and a half feet from a commercial roof onto a concrete area. The man suffered a severe head injury, and was hospitalized for 12 days before he died on May 4.

There were 43 MIOSHA-related deaths in 2016. The lowest number of workplace related deaths happened in 2009 with 24.

