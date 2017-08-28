5-year-old Kalamazoo boy finds gun, accidentally shoots himself in the hand

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Police in Kalamazoo Township are investigating after a 5-year-old boy found a gun and accidentally shot himself in the hand on Sunday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Carleton Avenue near Surprise Avenue, according to a Kalamazoo Township Police Department news release.

Police believe the boy found the loaded handgun inside of an unsecured safe and then shot himself in the hand. He was taken to the hospital by family and later released.

The case remains under investigation while authorities continue to question witnesses and the victim.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department reminds the public that guns should be stored unloaded and locked within a safe or secured with a trigger locking system to best avoid incidents such as this.

Anyone with more information should call the police at 269-343-0568 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

