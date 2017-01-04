Abbie Kopf 'not doing very well' before next surgery, family says

The professional photos posted May 20, 2016, on Abbie Kopf's recovery page show a mother and daughter smiling throughout. (Photo: Abbie Kopf's Recovery Facebook page)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - It's a somber start to the new year for the Kopf family as they reveal on Facebook their daughter Abigail is "not doing very well."

Kopf, one of two survivors of a series of random shootings on Feb. 20, 2016, in Kalamazoo, is experiencing speech issues and memory loss, along with hypotension.

Family members say she is expected to get her replacement plate in her head sometime this month and that this surgery will be more intense than the last.

"They have to do a skin graft from her thigh and rotate her scalp to help cover the section where the bullet exited, because it did so much damage," reads the post.

Kopf was one of eight people shot that night.

Tyler Smith, 17; Rich Smith, 53; Mary Jo Nye, 60; Mary L. Nye, 62; Barbara Hawthorne, 68; and Dorothy "Judy" Brown, 70, died in the attacks.

The other victim to survive, Tiana Carruthers, continues making progress in her recovery.

Police say the shooting was part of a spree by 45-year-old Jason Dalton, accused of opening fire at an apartment complex, a car dealership and Cracker Barrel.

Dalton is awaiting trial on six open murder charges in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.

Since the attack, Abbie, a Battle Creek native and former Harper Creek Middle School student, has had a few setbacks. Kopf was shot once in the top of the head with a bullet that exited and shattered the right side of her skull, her family said in March. She's undergone a number of surgeries since the shooting, including brain surgery, skin surgery and surgery to address an infection.

The Battle Creek Enquirer contributed to this report.

