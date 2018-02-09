About 50 vehicles involved in crash on I-94

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - About 50 cars were involved in a crash on I-94 in Kalamazoo. The eastbound lanes were closed at Sprinkle Road to mile marker 85.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. when first responders were working to remove a jackknifed semi at the Galesburg exit ramp during a period of heavy snowfall.

The crash involved 16 semi-trucks and 22 passenger vehicles.

There was mostly minor damage and minor injuries to those involved in the crash. Michigan State Police are working to reopen the highway.

I-94 EB remains closed at Sprinkle Road. It is expected to open again at 5 p.m.

EB I-94 at Sprinkle Rd Exit 80

Freeway Closed

Due to a crash

Kalamazoo County — MDOT - Southwest (@MDOT_Southwest) February 9, 2018

