Alcohol & speed may have contributed to rollover crash in Climax Twp.

Police lights.

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, MI - Two people in their 20's are hurt after a rollover crash in Climax Township. Kalamazoo County deputies believe the driver may have been under the influence while behind the wheel.

Responders were called to the 16000 block of East ON Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 25. They found a vehicle had rolled over. The driver was trapped inside and had to be rescued. The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 20 year old passenger was also treated for minor injuries.

Deputies believe speed also contributed to the crash.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. No word if the driver will face any charges.

Galesburg-Charleston Rescue and Climax Twp. also responded to this accident.

