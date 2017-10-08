Alleged drunken driver sends 2 to the hospital following crash in Portage

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PORTAGE, MICH. - The Portage Department of Public Safety is seeking charges in a crash that send two people to the hospital.

According to a news release from authorities, just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Kilgore Road and Old Colony Road on reports of a two-car accident.

When officers arrived, they found that a Honda Pilot going eat on West Kilgore Road was hit by a a Chevrolet Impala that was going south on Old Colony Road and failed to stop at the stop sign. The two passengers in the Honda Pilot were taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries.

Officers say a 27-year-old Kalamazoo resident was driving the Impala and at fault for the crash. It is also suspected that person was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Charges will be sent to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

