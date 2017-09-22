Armed robber steals cigarettes, cash from Circle K in Kalamazoo

The suspect in an armed robbery of the Circle K in Kalamazoo on Friday, Sept. 22. (Photo: Provided by KDPS)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A man robbed the Circle K in Kalamazoo at gunpoint, reported stealing cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, officers were called to the Circle K on West Lovell Street on a report of a robbery.

The suspect, described as a light-skinned black male in his 40s, around 5"10" with a medium build and missing a front too, walked into the store, pulled out a handgun and took cigarettes and cash. He left the store and ran area from the area.

Police attempted a K9 search, however he was not found.

The suspect was last seen wearing white pants, a white t-shirt, a black jacket and a grey and black Detroit Tigers hat with white shoes.

Anyone who may be able to identify this man or has any more information about the incident should call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

