Armed robbery in Kalamazoo, men take cash and marijuana

Police car lights (Photo: Thinkstock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - On Monday, Sept. 18, three armed men entered a building on North Burdick St. in Kalamazoo and announced that it was a robbery.

The men were armed with handguns and said they wanted cash and marijuana. After getting those items, the suspects fled on foot, but police believe they got into a black SUV with chrome rims and low profiles tires and left the area.

According to Kalamazoo police, the three men are in their late teens to early 20s and were described as white or light skinned African Americans. One of them wore a light gray hoodie and another wore a light blue hoodie.

The man who was robbed said he grows marijuana under the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act.

This case remains under investigation. If anyone has information, Township officers ask they contact them at (269) 343-0551 or call Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV