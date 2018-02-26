Authorities ID body found in Kalamazoo floodwaters

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A man's body was found in Kalamazoo floodwaters on Sunday, police say.

He was located around 11:10 a.m. on Sunday on Riverview Drive, near North Center Drive.

Monday, police identified the man as 48-year-old James Jackson, from Kalamazoo. The cause of Jackson's death hasn't been released, nor any indication of when he may have died.

Police previously reported that his death was not suspicious, however, it remains under investigation.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

