Authorities seek witnesses, video of Kalamazoo deputy attack

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the person who may have stopped and recorded a deputy getting attacked while arresting a shoplifter to come forward.

On Saturday, July 29, around 11 p.m., a deputy was attacked while trying to apprehend a shoplifter from the Kohl's on West Main. The suspect struck the deputy several times with a flashlight.

Eventually, the deputy was able to take down the suspect and make the arrest.

The sheriff's office has learned that during the assault, a passing driver in the parking lot of Kohl's may have stopped and recorded the incident on their cell phone. Anyone with video, or more information regarding the incident, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-383-8723.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

