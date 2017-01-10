Body found floating down Kalamazoo River

Police vehicle (Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Police don't yet know how the body of a man ended up in the Kalamazoo River.

Officers responded to a call around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, to the river near Gull Road and Ray Street in regards to a body floating downstream, according to a Kalamazoo police news release.

The body since has been identified as a white man in his 50s. No other details were provided.

An autopsy is slated to be performed amid an ongoing investigation to determine a cause of death.

Anyone who might have more information is asked to call police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

(© 2017 WZZM)