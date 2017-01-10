WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 6 closing alerts
Weather Alert 45 weather alerts
Close

Body found floating down Kalamazoo River

Andrew Krietz , WZZM 4:29 PM. EST January 10, 2017

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Police don't yet know how the body of a man ended up in the Kalamazoo River.

Officers responded to a call around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, to the river near Gull Road and Ray Street in regards to a body floating downstream, according to a Kalamazoo police news release.

The body since has been identified as a white man in his 50s. No other details were provided.

An autopsy is slated to be performed amid an ongoing investigation to determine a cause of death.

Anyone who might have more information is asked to call police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

(© 2017 WZZM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories