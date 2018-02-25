Body found floating in Kalamazoo floodwaters

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Southwestern Michigan authorities say they found the body of a man in floodwaters.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Lt. David Thomas said the body was found floating in water Sunday on the city's east side. He said the medical examiner, detectives and others have been on the scene working to determine who the man was, what he was doing there and the cause of his death.

Thomas says the death doesn't appear suspicious.

Thomas adds the area saw significant flooding. Kalamazoo has been among the areas hard hit by flooding from last week's heavy rains and melting snow.

