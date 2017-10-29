Breaking and entering suspect in Kalamazoo tries to escape by cutting holes in walls

(Photo: Thinkstock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Kalamazoo Police arrested two suspects who broke into an auto repair shop on the 2000 block of Palmer Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 28 around 10:39 p.m. One of them tried to make a great escape.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety went to the shop when the business owner saw two subjects inside the repair shop on video surveillance. Officers set up a perimeter around the building, and both of the suspects tried to flee out a side door.

One juvenile suspect was captured, but a 19-year-old resident of Kalamazoo was determined to escape, according to Kalamazoo Police.

The 19-year-old went back into the building and cut holes in the wall to escape through the adjacent businesses. He did this through 3-4 consecutive businesses.

Police were able to track him through the building and into a warehouse. The suspect was found hiding in the rafters, and he was taken into custody.

The 19-year-old was then transported to Bronson Hospital for minor injuries he received while trying to escape. He is now lodged at Kalamazoo County Sheriff Department for breaking and entering and resisting and obstructing police. The juvenile was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home for the same charges.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV